Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.64

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and traded as high as $31.94. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 34,568 shares trading hands.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

