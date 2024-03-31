Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 469,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TOKCF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

