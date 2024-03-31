Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 469,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
Shares of TOKCF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $57.40.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
