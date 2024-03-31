TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Down 4%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 218,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 253,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Institutional Trading of TOP Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TOP Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TOP Financial Group by 20,502.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

