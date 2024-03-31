Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

