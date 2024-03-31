Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.
Transcontinental Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.