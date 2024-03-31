TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Shares Down 1.4%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 27,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 146,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

TROOPS Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Institutional Trading of TROOPS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TROOPS by 72.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TROOPS by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TROOPS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the period.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

