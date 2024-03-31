Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Tucows Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Tucows has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $33.44.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tucows
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.