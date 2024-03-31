Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Tucows has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 36.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 53.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.7% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,969,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Tucows by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

