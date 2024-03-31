Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.72. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 201,384 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOUR

Tuniu Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tuniu by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 127,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tuniu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period.

Tuniu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.