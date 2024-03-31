u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.0 days.
u-blox Stock Performance
UBLXF stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66. u-blox has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $135.50.
About u-blox
