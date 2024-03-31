u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.0 days.

u-blox Stock Performance

UBLXF stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66. u-blox has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $135.50.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

