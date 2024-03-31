Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

