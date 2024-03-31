United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in March

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Internet Price Performance

Shares of UDIRF opened at $24.70 on Friday. United Internet has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

