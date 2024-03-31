United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in March

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
United Internet Price Performance
Shares of UDIRF opened at $24.70 on Friday. United Internet has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.
About United Internet
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Internet
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Average Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.