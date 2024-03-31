United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,040.66

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,040.66 ($13.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,050 ($13.27). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,029 ($13.00), with a volume of 1,443,188 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20,580.00, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,040.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,041.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

