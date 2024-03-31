Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1987 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.0 %

VCNS stock opened at 27.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is 26.64. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 12-month low of 25.01 and a 12-month high of 27.96.

