Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after buying an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $317.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $241.79 and a one year high of $319.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

