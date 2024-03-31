Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after acquiring an additional 496,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

