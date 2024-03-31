Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

