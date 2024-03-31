Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

