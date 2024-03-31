Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 5,819,837 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.92% of Joby Aviation worth $220,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $127,602.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 20,753 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $118,914.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,782.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $127,602.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,314. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

