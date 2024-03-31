Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 180,785 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926,013 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.46% of ADT worth $191,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ADT by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ADT by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of ADT by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Barclays decreased their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

