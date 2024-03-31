Vanguard Group Inc. Has $194.51 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,539,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.40% of Adtalem Global Education worth $194,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.8 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

