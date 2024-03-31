Vanguard Group Inc. Has $195.68 Million Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.06% of Upstart worth $195,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Upstart by 3,345.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

UPST stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,014,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,014,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,777 shares of company stock valued at $351,209 over the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

