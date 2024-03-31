Vanguard Group Inc. Has $219.36 Million Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,971,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.21% of MillerKnoll worth $219,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $288,708,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,922,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $81,726,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after buying an additional 434,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 77.32%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

