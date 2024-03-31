Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.70% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $202,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $62,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWK stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

