Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,851,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.24% of WaFd worth $201,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,145,000 after buying an additional 1,544,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,343,000 after buying an additional 566,556 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,415,000 after buying an additional 192,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,625,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,313,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,065,000 after buying an additional 37,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.84.

WaFd Increases Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

