Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 163,515 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,018,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.60% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $188,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIX opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

