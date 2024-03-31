Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 196,049 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.82% of Red Rock Resorts worth $206,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RRR stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

