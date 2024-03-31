Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 220,373 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.13% of SkyWest worth $208,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 101,459 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,138,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. TD Cowen raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Report on SKYW

SkyWest Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.