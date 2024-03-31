Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 44,271 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,806,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.28% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $197,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.50%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

