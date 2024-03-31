Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.02 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.