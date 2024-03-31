Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VUG stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.02 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.76.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
