Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2206 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGRO opened at C$34.10 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 1-year low of C$28.90 and a 1-year high of C$34.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.