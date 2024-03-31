Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,674 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,614,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

