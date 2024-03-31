Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

