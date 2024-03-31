Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 5.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,175,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.80 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

