Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Cut by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $249.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

