Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

