Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.94 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.