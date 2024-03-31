Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Reduced by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day moving average is $202.89.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

