Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $191.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

