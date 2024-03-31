Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $101.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

