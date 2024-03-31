Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.42. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.41 and a 12-month high of $112.94.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.