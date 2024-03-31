Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

