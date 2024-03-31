Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

VTV stock opened at $162.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

