Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $162.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average is $146.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

