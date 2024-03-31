Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

