Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $418.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $310.90 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

