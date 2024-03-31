Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNO. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an underweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 321,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,316 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after purchasing an additional 116,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

