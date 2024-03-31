Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IAE opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.