Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:IAE opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $6.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.