Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IHD opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $179,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

