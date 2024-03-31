Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

IGD stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

