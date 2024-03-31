Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:IDE opened at $10.52 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

