Wagner Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,841,000.

HYLS stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

